Bay Area middle school teacher gives girls free gowns for school dances

In addition to pumpkin spice, fall means it’s time for homecoming dances, which can be expensive. To help cut down on costs, a Bay Area woman is giving dresses away to all who need one.

Zyiesha Byrd is excited about the dress she found to wear to her high school homecoming dance.

"I don't know I feel amazing it fits. It's just when you put on a dress you know it's that one you're going to feel it," said Byrd. "You're going to embrace it you know."

The dress is free thanks to Stephanie Brown. She started Gowns for Girls, a grass-root organization that provides free dresses to high school girls going to their homecoming and prom dances.

"It's great. I love it. It just makes my heart explode," Brown gushed. "Every time I see, you know, the crowd come in, the girls leave with their dresses. It's probably the best feeling in the world, knowing that I've made some girl very happy," she said.

The great feeling started in 2019. Brown, a middle school teacher, had a student who couldn't afford a dress for a school dance.

"I took her shopping, decked out head to toe," she said. "And that's when I realized that if a simple eighth-grade dance is so out of range, how can children really afford prom and homecoming?"

So she started collecting dresses from the community to give away to high school students going to prom. For parents, it's been a Godsend.

Gowns for Girls provides free dresses to girls in need.

"I love what they are doing here. It's a big blessing because I have two teenagers so I have to buy two dresses," said Zoe Johnson, a mother. "It's nice to be able to spilt the cost to save money."

"There's a lot of different choices and for people who are all sizes can come in and get different colors," explained Amanda Patrick, a mother. "I think it is a great opportunity for everyone."

It’s an opportunity that Alicia Tew has seen for many years. She's been by Brown's side from the beginning.

Gowns for Girls has dresses in a variety of colors, designs and sizes.

"I can't tell you how many e-mails we get from parents that daughters have come and gotten a dress and they are so thankful that we do this," she stated.

For Brown, all the hard work is worth it to provide a way for students to enjoy their special night.

Brown says they have plenty of dresses.

LINK: For more information, reach out to Gowns for Girls at GownsforGirls.info@gmail.com.