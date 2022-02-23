Teacher starts organization to give prom dresses to girls who need them

It's almost time for the exciting time of high school proms, but that excitement comes with a price tag some families can't always afford.

To help cut expenses for the big day, a group of ladies got together to provide dresses to all who need them.

Gowns for Girls helped Autumn Reed and hundreds of other girls find their dream prom dresses.

"I actually love this dress and can't wait to go to the prom in it," Autumn said.

Middle school teacher Stephanie Brown started the organization in 2019 to provides free dresses to high school girls going to their homecoming and prom dances.

"For most girls, when they walk in and they see that we have over 800 gowns, it is overwhelming and you can just see them. Just their gratitude is very rewarding, and they're amazed that we have such a selection and so much for them to try on," Brown explained.

Brown said it all started when she realized one on her students was having a problem buying a dress for a school dance.

"It occurred to me that if this is a simple need of an eighth grade dance, how are these girls affording prom? Prom can be very expensive, and a lot of kids don't get to go because they can't really afford the dress," she said.

So she started collecting dresses from the community to give away to high schoolers going to prom.

"I think it's amazing," Sinai Dieguez said. "I think it is really nice for the community to do something nice for all the girls in high school."

For Brown, all the hard work is worth it, to provide a way for students to enjoy their special night.

"It's magical to see a girl try on a dress, and you just know it was the right dress. It literally calls her name. 'Take me, I'm yours.' And that connection that girl makes, you see your eyes in the mirror. My heart just explodes," Brown said.

She hopes to keep bringing smiles to the faces of teenage girls on their very special night.

Stephanie says they have plenty of dresses, but anyone in need of one may email GownsforGirls.info@gmail.com