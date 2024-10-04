Bay Area sandbag sites open ahead of expected wet weather

A little more than a week after Hurricane Helene’s storm surge flooded communities across the Bay Area, a tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico is expected to bring heavy rains to water-logged neighborhoods and sandbag sites are starting to open.

FOX 13 meteorologists say heavy rain could impact the Bay Area beginning Sunday and into next week.

The following sandbag sites have opened across the Bay Area:

Bradenton sandbags

Public Works Annex, Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents are instructed to use 9th St. W. to enter the area behind the Annex, located at 1411 9th St. W. Signage will be in place.

Sandbag distribution is limited to 10 bags per car, and a valid ID demonstrating City residency will be required. Please remember to clear your storm drains and keep those sandbags on hand through the end of hurricane season.

Tampa sandbags

Himes Avenue Complex (4501 S Himes Avenue), Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Al Barnes Park (2902 N 32nd Street), Saturday, Oct. 5, 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

