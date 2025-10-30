Beachgoers sans swimsuits nipped for indecent exposure

The Brief Yes, there are nude beaches in Florida, but there are rules about what's allowed and where. If a nude beach is closed, that doesn't mean the next beach down the road is open for that exhibitionist behavior. Six St. Lucie County people learned that lesson the hard way, complete with arrests for indecent exposure.



Beautiful weather and plenty of sunshine attracts plenty of people to Florida's beaches. Stripping down to swimsuits isn't unusual, but when folks get fully naked in public, that gets attention.

There are some specific beaches that allow for clothing-optional experiences, but those are posted as such with appropriate warning signs for families and those who don't wish to be around nudity.

When a designated "nude beach" is closed, it doesn't mean that those wishing to get some sun sans-swimsuit can do so at the next beach down the road.

What we know:

That is exactly what was happening in St. Lucie County.

Blind Creek Beach is a designated clothing-optional beach according to the county. County Commissioners officially designated it in 2020, complete with its own parking area, eight miles of beachfront and 36 acres of clothing-optional space.

However, it is currently closed as a part of a renovation project.

The Sheriff's Office began to get an increasing number of complaints about people exposing themselves at the nearby Little Mud Boat Ramp area instead.

While the clothing-optional community defends that behavior, county law requires covering up when not within the designated space of the "nude beach."

Last Saturday, the Sheriff's Office sent deputies to foot patrol the area to make sure people were following the rules.

They arrested six people who were violating the law and charged them with indecent exposure.

Those arrested were Daniel Harrison, Donald Knapp, Gaetane Lambert, Steven Marhenke, Elmer Quandy and Nickolas Ramos.

What's next:

The charge is a misdemeanor under Florida law, but does bring a $1,000 fine and the potential for a year in jail if convicted. Each person arrested was given a notice to appear in court on the charge.