Behind Tampa's push for additional affordable housing

There's been a big push over the last year to make living in the Tampa Bay area more affordable, and the CDC of Tampa broke ground on Dec. 4th on a new townhouse development for lower—to middle-income families .

Housing and rent prices aren’t what they used to be five years ago.

Apartment complex in Tampa.

"Something that used to be $800 is going for $1400. Something that used to be $1200 going closer to $2,000," said Ernest Coney, the CEO of CDC of Tampa.

Coney said his agency is doing what it can to make housing affordable .

In 2025, it will transform a dirt lot on Cambio Gardens Court into the "Gardens at Diana Point North" townhome community.

The project will bring 24 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom townhouses for sale, supported by $4 million in Hillsborough County funds.

"As we get new federal dollars and state dollars through the State Housing Initiatives Partnership (SHIP) program and the home programs, we’re constantly working with developers building," said Gwen Myers, a Hillsborough County Commissioner.

The CDC of Tampa said the development is for people making $40,000 to $50,000 a year, or about 80 percent of the area’s median income.

Aidza Antonio Thomas appreciates that as CEO of Solita’s House, a Tampa nonprofit that helps people prepare to own a house.

"Before, I didn’t really work with teachers or nurses or even executives. Now, that is my middle to low income because things are so expensive," said Aidza Antonio Thomas, the CEO of Solita’s House. "So, this specific project being earmarked only for families that are 80 percent or below is truly thinking outside the box."

A new Realtor.com report said the median rent in the Tampa Bay area is around $1700, down two percent year over year.

Renderings of Gardens at Diana Point North Townhouse community slated to open in 2025.

"It’s a good sign, but I don’t know how long it will last," said Coney. "The market is still really strong. So, when we sell these homes, they will probably be $100,000 cheaper than what you’ll find on the traditional market .

Coney continued, "As soon as we start building, there’s going to be contracts on these homes. They go really quickly."

As for whether the steps are enough, Hillsborough Organization for Progress and Equality, or HOPE, said the county’s affordable housing fund, which was named after them, has helped build over a thousand affordable units since 2019.

This year, Hillsborough HOPE members argued to county commissioners how the current $2 million in the affordable housing fund can’t cover the need.

But the county said they are making progress, and the gardens and townhouses are another step.

Groundbreaking of Gardens at Diana Point North Townhouse community in Tampa.

"We’re doing so much. Every month, there’s a groundbreaking or a ribbon cutting. Either one is moving in, or we’re getting ready to build new housing for individuals," said Myers.

The CDC of Tampa expects the townhouses to sell quickly, and they’re on pace to build 100 homes over the next year.

There are many more families to help, so Solita’s House CEO said she’s working with residents to ensure they’re ready.

