Bicyclist killed in Pasco County hit-and-run crash, troopers say

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal hit-and-run crash that killed a man on a bicycle Sunday morning.

Troopers say a 45-year-old Hudson man was riding a bicycle on Scenic Drive, just north of Jasmine Boulevard around 8:30 a.m. when he was struck by a vehicle.

According to FHP, the driver who hit the bicyclist fled the area after the crash.

The bicyclist died at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Highway Patrol at *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.