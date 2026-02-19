Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier working second job as UF adjunct professor — with $100K salary

The Brief Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier is also working as a professor at the University of Florida, commanding a salary of $100,000. The school said, "Uthmeier’s extensive service in top government roles provides unparalleled learning opportunities for our students." Critics of Uthmeier said that the move reeks of corruption, given most adjunct professors make small fractions of that.



Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier has another title: Professor.

It was revealed that he is being paid a six-figure salary for just a few hours of classes a week, and he responded to criticism Thursday.

READ: USF's new president faces challenges including new football stadium, artificial intelligence

What we know:

Uthmeier is making a $100,000 salary teaching two classes per week at the University of Florida's law school. He said he does it to advise, mentor and spot talent in younger students.

He said the two classes are time-consuming, given the travel and preparation required.

Pictured: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier.

"I am working eighty-hour weeks," he said.

MORE: Man attempts to forage for food for a full year, shows Eckerd students how to join

Most adjuncts make about $5,000 for teaching a class.

What they're saying:

Uthmeier pointed out that he saw a $70,000 pay decrease when he went from being Governor Ron DeSantis' chief of staff to the state's attorney general, which pays $140,000 per year.

He told one reporter that, "when you have a growing family and three kids, you've got to look for other ways to keep the lights on and food on the table."

"I advise students on how to engage in public service, how to litigate with and against the state and federal governments. I help with career advice and connections, I help people get clerkships," he said. "I'm proud of my alma mater. I work hard. I'm still making less, unfortunately, than the first-year associates at my old law firm, but that's what public service is, so I'm honored to do it. I'm honored to teach. Hopefully the kids get something out of it."

READ: Doctors warn Senate that Gen Z cognitively underperformed previous generation — screen time could be to blame

Pictured: Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier with his family.

He said his total salary of $240,000 is less than what first-year lawyers make at his old law firm.

"You've got lots of public servants out here from first responders, police, fire, public defenders, state attorneys, other people who work inside of government, who, too, are trying to make ends meet, and everyday Floridians who are trying to make ends meet," said Florida Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried, "who would love an opportunity to get an extra $100,000 to help grow their family. What it shows is that he is completely out of touch with the average, everyday Floridian."

The backstory:

The course syllabus said Uthmeier is teaching an advanced course on separation of powers and federalism.

It, "examines the inner workings and tensions between the branches of government, as well as the concepts that he says are foundational to the ratification of the constitution and the views of the founders."

At a $240,000 combined salary, Uthmeier is now making $30,000 more than he was making as the state's chief of staff.

MORE: These states rank as the best places for education in 2026, data suggests

"There's many opportunities for oversight," said State Rep. Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando). "In particular, the legislature could prohibit sitting cabinet members from teaching a class. They could at least put caps on what politicians make when teaching a class in a public university or college.

The dean of the UF law school told the Gainesville Sun that "We are proud to have AG Uthmeier serve as a part-time faculty member during the 2025-2026 academic year and hopefully for years to come." They said on X that Uthmeier’s extensive service in top government roles provides unparalleled learning opportunities for their students.