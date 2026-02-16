‘Prophetess’ is third suspect indicted in Kingdom of God Global Church forced labor, money laundering scheme

The Brief A third defendant has been indicted in the alleged Kingdom of God Global Church forced labor and money laundering scheme. The church's leader, David Taylor, is also facing more federal charges. The FBI raided multiple call centers and church buildings around the country, including a Hillsborough County mansion.



A third defendant has been named in an indictment against the leaders of the Kingdom of God Global Church.

The church's leaders are accused of running a forced labor and money laundering operation, disguised as a ministry and call centers.

According to new federal court documents, prosecutors have named Kathleen Klein as another defendant in the case.

The backstory:

In August, Michelle Brannon, 56, was arrested at a mansion in Hillsborough County's Avila neighborhood, while David E. Taylor, 53, was arrested in North Carolina. The pair is accused of running a forced labor and money laundering operation.

The FBI raided call centers and ministry buildings around the country, including the Avila mansion.

The mansion in Avila is owned by the church, according to property records. Court documents said Brannon lived there and that the mansion was also being used as a church call center.

Authorities allege that followers lived and worked at the property under slave-like conditions and were punished if they failed to meet demands.

The church received about $50 million in donations through its call centers dating back to 2014, according to the Department of Justice. Taylor and Brannon are accused of using much of that money to buy luxury properties, luxury vehicles and sporting equipment such as boats, jet skis and ATVs.

Taylor and Brannon face multiple federal charges, including forced labor and money laundering conspiracy.

Prosecutors say the church also operated centers in Ocala, Texas, Michigan and Missouri.

Kathleen Klein named as third defendant

According to a federal indictment filed on February 11, Kathleen Klein was named as a third defendant in the case.

In the 29-page indictment, prosecutors accused Klein of being an executive of the KOGGC, which was also previously known as Joshua Media Ministries Inc.

She was allegedly known within the church as "Prophetess" and worked with Brannon to carry out Taylor's orders.

The indictment says Klein and Brannon assisted Taylor in imposing and enforcing punishments.

The indictment also includes text messages that Klein allegedly sent to 'Houston Managers' in 2024, assigning victims to 'heavy labor' and threatening to take people out to the streets.

According to court documents, in July 2025, Klein sent a text saying, '...I want to slap them so hard with a drop-kick'.

David Taylor facing additional charges

According to federal court records, Taylor is facing additional charges of conspiracy to establish peonage, slavery, involuntary servitude or trafficking.

The indictment alleges that Taylor frequently requested and received sexually explicit photos and videos from female members of the church. It says that some of those victims were afraid of disobeying Taylor.

What's next:

FOX 13 has reached out to the Kingdom of God Global Church multiple times since Taylor and Brannon were first arrested.

It appears the church is still operating. The most recent Sunday service video was posted on its YouTube page this weekend.

In October, a judge denied bond for Taylor. However, Brannon was released on bond.