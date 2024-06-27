Body found at I-75 rest area in Wesley Chapel, deputies investigating

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pasco County deputies are investigating after a man's body was found Thursday at a rest area off I-75 in Wesley Chapel.

PCSO says the investigation is unfolding at the southbound rest stop, but no other details about the man's death have been released.

The rest area remains open, with traffic being diverted to the back parking area, according to deputies.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter