Boeing Starliner live updates: 3 helium leaks detected en route to International Space Station

Three helium leaks have been detected as the Boeing Starliner crew makes its way to the International Space Station (ISS), part of a historic crewed test flight for Boeing Space. However, Boeing said none of the leaks are a safety issue for the crew, vehicle or the mission.

Astronauts Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams are expected to dock at the International Space Station around 12:15 p.m. Wednesday. A post-launch press conference has been scheduled for 3:30 p.m.

Boeing's Starliner lifted off from Cape Canaveral in Florida at 10:52 a.m. Tuesday, part of its Crewed Flight Test. The highly-anticipated launch has experienced several delays over the years. Two launch attempts happened before Tuesday, but were scrubbed due to various issues.

Here are the latest updates:

June 6, 1:15 p.m. update: The Starliner spacecraft has made its "careful approach" to the ISS. "After conducting a series of reaction control system thruster tests, four thrusters were recovered from five that had gone out," according to NASA.

Boeing Space aerospace engineer Jim May provided an update Thursday morning on the helium leaks. He said Starliner has enough reserve propellant and that there is no current safety issue to the flight crew, vehicle, or the overall mission.

"Currently, the helium leak is not a safety issue for the crew, the vehicle, or the mission," he said according to a screen recording shared by Boeing Space.

Late Wednesday, NASA's Johnson Space Center confirmed that three helium leaks had been detected aboard the aircraft, which is on its way to the International Space Station.

Both astronauts aboard – Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams -- were asleep, as ground crews managed the spacecraft's flight.

NASA said one of the leaks was known prior to launch. Boeing Space's teams scrubbed a previous launch due to a helium leak, but determined that the leak itself was within the safety parameters to still go through with the mission.

Two of the other leaks appeared as the spacecraft arrived in orbit, NASA said.

"Two of the affected helium valves have been closed and the spacecraft remains stable," NASA said in a post on X.

Boeing's Starliner is on its way to the International Space Station. Both astronauts are expected to be aboard the ISS for a week before returning back to Earth.

The overall purpose of the mission is to verify that Boeing Space and the rocket can launch into orbit, travel to the ISS, dock, and then undock and return to Earth. Both astronauts will also test a series of systems during flight – environmental control system, displays, control system. They'll also maneuver thrusters and conduct other tests during flight, NASA said.