Florida man accused of DUI falls asleep in Taco Bell drive-thru before waking up and hitting parked car: HCSO

A Hernando County man has been arrested after deputies say they believe he was under the influence of a controlled substance when he fell asleep in the drive-thru of a Taco Bell and then crashed into a parked car when he woke up.

The backstory:

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, a concerned citizen called 911 on Tuesday about a reckless driver.

The caller told deputies he followed the man to a Taco Bell where the driver fell asleep in the drive-thru while waiting for his order.

After waking up and getting his food, deputies said the driver, who was later identified as James Christopher Powell, tried to leave the parking lot but struck a parked vehicle.

Powell was arrested for DUI because deputies believed he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Powell also had a no-bond warrant out of Pasco County for violation of probation.

The Source: This story was written with information posted by the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

