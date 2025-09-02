Boy drowns in swimming pool at Pasco County home

The Brief Pasco County deputies say a boy drowned in a swimming pool at a home on Tuesday. Investigators found the child unresponsive off Roslyn Ct. in Wesley Chapel. The boy's age has not been released, with the sheriff's office only referring to him as a juvenile.



A boy died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Investigators say they responded to a report of a drowning at a home off Roslyn Ct. in Wesley Chapel at around 12:20 p.m.

Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital, where he died.

What we don't know:

The sheriff's office has not released further details, including the boy's age, only referring to him as a juvenile.