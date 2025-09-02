Boy drowns in swimming pool at Pasco County home
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - A boy died Tuesday after being found unresponsive in a swimming pool, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Investigators say they responded to a report of a drowning at a home off Roslyn Ct. in Wesley Chapel at around 12:20 p.m.
Paramedics rushed the boy to the hospital, where he died.
What we don't know:
The sheriff's office has not released further details, including the boy's age, only referring to him as a juvenile.
The Source: This story was written with information provided by the Pasco Sheriff’s Office.