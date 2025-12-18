Florida lawmaker introduces campus safety bill to allow open carry, expand guardian program

The Brief A Florida lawmaker introduced a bill to expand the state’s guardian program to allow college students, faculty and employees to openly carry guns on university campuses. Senate Bill 896 would also address risk assessment and prevention gaps. Under the bill, the guardian program would be voluntary for colleges and universities.



The latest campus shooting at Brown University has some Florida lawmakers rethinking how to keep students safe, seeking to expand the state’s guardian program to allow carrying firearms on college campuses.

What we know:

State Senator Don Gaetz, R-District 1, has introduced a new bill known as SB896, for the upcoming legislative session that would allow university employees, students and faculty to carry guns on campus.

"It's really unfortunate. It's not a bill I ever wanted to carry. It's not a situation I ever wanted there to be a need for. But now there is," said Gaetz, a Republican representing Escambia, Santa Rosa and part of Okaloosa counties.

Gaetz introduced the bill last Friday to expand the state’s guardian program to include public colleges and universities, which currently allows trained school teachers to carry a gun.

The senator backing this bill said it’s something he never wanted to introduce.

"If schools want to opt in to the Guardian program, if they think it's a good way to add to their campus security, we want to provide a way for them to voluntarily do that," he said. "That, of course, will be up to the school. It'll be up to the university or the college."

Dig deeper:

Senator Gaetz said the mass shootings at Florida State University in April and at Brown University on December 13 show there’s a need for more security, and measures could be strengthened.

The bill was referred to a committee Tuesday and includes closing any holes in risk assessment. Gaetz said better action plans and security are needed.

"As we saw in several of the recent horrific incidents, for example, the one at Brown University recently, the failure to have a communications plan was a very, very, very serious consequence," said Gaetz.

Former State Senator Randy Fine tried to get a similar bill allowing guns on college campuses passed earlier this year, but it failed. Gaetz believes his bill provides a better answer to campus safety.

"There's no surefire way to prevent craziness from being admixed with violence to create tragedy, but we have to do everything that's possible and that's campus security," said Gaetz.

What's next:

Under the bill, the guardian program would be voluntary for colleges and universities. A House version of the bill was also introduced by State Representative Michelle Salzman. Senator Gaetz is also sponsoring a bill to let armed volunteers protect places of worship.

Florida’s legislative session starts January 13, 2026.