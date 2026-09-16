Bradenton entrepreneur turns love of bow ties into business

The Brief A Bradenton entrepreneur turned a lifelong love of bow ties into a handcrafted accessory business. Travis Ray launched the business in 2020 after friends and family began requesting his self-sewn bow ties, which have even been acquired by Bill Nye. The local maker aims to prove that bow ties are not just for galas and can be styled for everyday wear.



For many people, a bow tie only comes out for weddings or black-tie events. But for Bradenton entrepreneur Travis Ray, it's been part of his wardrobe since kindergarten.

Bradenton handcrafted bow ties

The backstory:

Ray launched Dapper Bowtique on January 1, 2020, after years of making bow ties for himself. Friends and family loved them so much they started asking to buy them, turning a personal hobby into a business.

Every bow tie is handcrafted by Ray, who says sewing has become almost a form of meditation. He credits a seventh-grade home economics class with teaching him the skill that eventually became his career.

"I usually see in my mind, as soon as I see fabric, I've got to make something out of it," Ray says. "Color is my guide."

Dapper Bowtique designs and fashion

Dig deeper:

Today, Dapper Bowtique offers everything from bold solids and colorful patterns to novelty prints featuring sports teams and pop culture themes. Ray's creations have even caught the attention of science educator Bill Nye, who owns two of his handcrafted bow ties.

Ray hopes people rethink when and how they wear a bow tie.

"I think you can wear it today," Ray says. "They pretty much can be worn by anyone at any time. You don't have to just go to a gala or a ball to wear it."

Bow tie shop website

What you can do:

Dapper Bowtique sells its handcrafted bow ties online here. The company's website also includes a step-by-step tutorial for anyone who wants to learn how to tie a traditional bow tie.