Parents push back as Pinellas County Schools consider closing seven schools

The Brief Pinellas County Schools are considering closing seven campuses as enrollment declines. District leaders say the plan could eliminate nearly 5,000 unused seats and save about $25 million each year. Families raised concerns during Tuesday’s town hall meetings, as the school district gathers feedback before a vote on October 13th.



Emotions ran high on Tuesday night as families packed meetings throughout Pinellas County.

Parents and students came looking for answers about how the proposed school closures could affect their families.

Proposed school closures

What we know:

Pinellas County Schools are considering closing seven campuses after the 2026-27 school year. The proposal comes as the district deals with years of declining enrollment.

The schools recommended for closure are Sexton Elementary, Blanton Elementary, Bear Creek Elementary, Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary, Kings Highway Elementary, Azalea Elementary and Lealman Innovation Academy.

Three community meetings were held Tuesday at Sexton Elementary School, Boca Ciega High School and Tarpon Springs Fundamental Elementary.

Parents worried about future

What they're saying:

Sarah Henley says her family chose Sexton Elementary hoping her children could stay on a familiar path through local public schools.

"We came to this school because we wanted to finish here, through elementary and then go to Meadowlawn and go to Northeast High School," she said. "Without that continuity of care, I don't know if we'll stay in public schools."

School district's response

The other side:

Pinellas County Schools Superintendent Kevin Hendrick says his district remains focused on quality over quantity.

"Our job is to produce the very best schools and our school performance is outstanding," he said. "Whether that means we have more schools or less schools, we want them to be super quality."

During Tuesday’s meeting, Hendrick also told families there is a strong possibility the Sexton campus could be leased to the YMCA if the school closes.

Declining enrollment

By the numbers:

Pinellas County Schools says declining enrollment is a major reason behind the proposal. The county averaged about 10,000 births a year in the 1990s, compared with fewer than 7,000 now.

The district says the proposed closures would eliminate nearly 5,000 unused seats. The changes could also save about $25 million a year.

Upcoming meetings

What's next:

More meetings will be held at affected campuses to gather feedback from parents, students and teachers. The Pinellas County School Board will make a final decision on October 13th.

If the plan moves forward, the seven schools would close after the 2026–27 school year.