Video: Florida man asks repo driver 'Do you want to die?' before firing gun

The Brief Brandon Kolz was arrested in Lehigh Acres after pointing a gun at a repossession driver, firing a shot and threatening to kill him early Tuesday morning. Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to the 4000 block of 11th Street SW after Kolz allegedly forced the driver to release his towed vehicle. Investigators recovered the firearm from Kolz's vehicle and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.



Deputies arrested a Lehigh Acres man early Tuesday morning after he allegedly pointed a gun at a repossession driver, threatened to kill him and fired a shot.

Lehigh Acres police investigation

What we know:

Around midnight on Tuesday, Lee County sheriff's deputies responded to a home in the 4000 block of 11th Street SW following a report of an altercation, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.

The tow truck driver told deputies he was in the middle of repossessing two vehicles when Brandon Kolz came outside armed with a pistol.

Kolz asked the driver, "Do you want to die?" before climbing into one of the vehicles while it was still attached to the tow truck, according to law enforcement records.

The driver said he was scared for his life and released the vehicle. As Kolz drove it away, he fired one round, according to deputies.

Courtesy: Lee County Sheriff's Office

Deputies later located Kolz and arrested him on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Investigators said they recovered the handgun from his vehicle and determined Kolz knew he was behind on his car payments, according to official reports.

Repossession shooting details

What we don't know:

Deputies have not confirmed whether the single gunshot damaged any property or injured anyone nearby.

Officials have not disclosed where the second vehicle involved in the repossession attempt was located or if it was successfully towed.