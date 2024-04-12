Bradenton man pleads guilty to assaulting law enforcement during Jan. 6 Capitol breach

article

A Florida man pleaded guilty on Thursday to assaulting law enforcement during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

John Anthony Schubert III, 47, of Bradenton, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to a felony offense of assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on July 11.

According to court documents, at approximately 1:00 p.m. on Jan. 6, 2021, Schubert joined a large crowd that had gathered near the Peace Monument, located in the roundabout at Pennsylvania Avenue and 1st Street NW, an area known as the "Peace Circle" in Washington, D.C. This area was blocked by fencing and closed to the public on January 6th; however, the crowd of rioters, including Schubert, breached the established police barricades in this area and made their way to the West Plaza.

While on the West Plaza, Schubert joined a large group of rioters fighting a heavily outnumbered group of law enforcement officers struggling to prevent rioters from encroaching further toward the Capitol building. During the mele, Schubert put his left shoulder and arm on an officer and used his body weight to push that officer. Court documents say that Schubert also attempted to punch the officer and only retreated from the fighting when he was sprayed with a chemical irritant.

Schubert then made his way to the Upper West Terrace and, at approximately 2:21 p.m., entered the Capitol building by climbing through a broken window next to the Senate Wing Door. After entering, Schubert helped his parents climb through the same broken window. The group then made their way to various locations inside the Capitol. Schubert left the Capitol at approximately 2:43 p.m. via the East Front House Door.

The FBI arrested Schubert on Oct. 4, 2023, in Bradenton.

In the 39 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,387 peoople have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 493 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

