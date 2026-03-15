8 people ejected, seriously injured after golf cart hit by vehicle in Wesley Chapel: FHP

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The Brief The Florida Highway Patrol says eight people were seriously injured and ejected after a golf cart overturned during a crash with a car in Wesley Chapel. Troopers say the golf cart driver tried to make a U-turn on Elam Road and was hit by a Honda sedan driven by a 17-year-old girl. The injured included the golf cart driver, his wife, their five children, and a 16-year-old neighbor. The two teens in the Honda were not hurt.



Eight people riding on a golf cart were ejected and seriously injured Saturday evening in a rollover crash after they were hit by a vehicle in Wesley Chapel, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

FHP says the crash happened shortly before 6:30 p.m. along Elam Road, west of Callow Ford Drive.

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Troopers say a 43-year-old Wesley Chapel man was driving a golf cart eastbound in a golf cart lane when he tried to make a U-turn into the path of a Honda sedan traveling behind him.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The Honda, driven by a 17-year-old girl from Wesley Chapel, hit the golf cart. The crash caused the golf cart to overturn, and all eight occupants were ejected, investigators said.

After the crash, the Honda traveled onto the roadway shoulder and partially into a nearby pond before coming to a stop, according to FHP.

Troopers say the eight people on the golf cart were hospitalized for serious injuries, including the driver, his wife, their five children, and a 16-year-old neighbor.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

The teenage driver of the Honda and a 17-year-old female passenger were not injured in the crash, according to the report.

What we don't know:

FHP did not say if anyone is facing charges related to the crash.