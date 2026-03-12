Family mourns man killed by suspect while clearing land on New Port Richey property: ‘He was a good man’

The Brief A family is grieving after a father was shot and killed in an ambush earlier this week. The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says Bruce Parks and Michele Violette were clearing land in New Port Richey when they were shot Monday afternoon. Violette was seriously injured while running for help and remains hospitalized. Deputies later exchanged gunfire with Rodriguez; a K-9 handler deputy was wounded but is expected to recover, and Rodriguez was arrested on a murder charge, PSO said.



A family is grieving after a father was shot and killed while he was doing work on his own property in New Port Richey.

The backstory:

The family of Bruce Parks says he and his ex-wife, Michele Violette, were clearing land on their property at the corner of Davista Avenue and Sawtell Street at around noon on Monday. The Pasco Sheriff's Office says that's when a neighbor across the street reportedly started shooting at them.

READ MORE: Suspect shoots, kills man clearing lot in New Port Richey before getting in gunfight with deputies: PSO

Deputies say Parks called 911, and while he was on the phone with dispatchers, the suspected shooter, later identified as Aaron Rodriguez, shot him.

Courtesy: Barry Parks

According to court documents, during the 911 call, Bruce could be heard begging Rodriguez not to shoot.

Deputies say Rodriguez also shot Violette as she started running for help.

Violette was seriously hurt and is still hospitalized.

Three deputies reportedly found Rodriguez in a garage with a gun. The sheriff's office says he didn't follow commands to drop the gun, then shots were fired.

One of the deputies, who's a K9 handler, was hit and rendered aid to himself.

According to court documents, Rodriguez was also shot multiple times.

What they're saying:

Bruce’s brother, Barry, says he was on his way to help them clear the property on Monday.

"I was literally 8 to 10 minutes late from being with him and probably being a victim, because I couldn't have stopped it," Barry said. "But I would've given anything to be right there with him."

Barry says Bruce was his older brother, and that they had grown very close over the years.

Courtesy: Barry Parks

"My brother, I learned everything from my brother," Barry said.

Barry says they lost their father and stepfather at a young age, so Bruce was like a father figure to him.

"He just had heart surgery three weeks ago and was feeling great," Barry said. "And just had so many plans, so many plans to do so much. It's all been taken away, senselessly been taken away for no reason."

Dig deeper:

Barry says Bruce had bought the property for his children and grandchildren to have for generations.

"He told me, 'I bought that for my daughters and my grandkids, so they could have something'," Barry said.

Barry says his brother was close with his daughters, nieces, nephews and grandchildren. He says Bruce hadn't gotten a chance to meet his youngest grandchild, who was born days ago.

Courtesy: Barry Parks

"He was a good man," Barry said. "He'd give the shirt on his back for anybody, and he just never deserved to go like this. Never, it was just senseless, unprovoked, senseless."

Barry says this tragedy serves as an important reminder.

"Keep your family close, because it's a crazy freaking world out there, and you never know what's going to happen," Barry said.

What's next:

Barry says Violette is recovering in the hospital. The sheriff's office says the K9 handler is expected to recover.

Rodriguez was arrested and is facing charges for murder.

The Parks family says funeral services for Bruce will be held on Saturday at 2 p.m. at Meadowlawn Funeral Home. His family has set up a fundraiser to help Violette and associated medical costs.