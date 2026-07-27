Bradenton nursing home roof collapse: Over 150 residents relocated

The Brief More than 150 nursing home residents were evacuated in Bradenton after a partial roof collapse compromised building safety systems Saturday night. Emergency crews finished moving residents to sister facilities around 4 a.m. Sunday, with no injuries reported in the dining area collapse. Property engineers and city officials are working to evaluate the structural integrity and determine what caused the sudden collapse.



A partial roof collapse at Aviata at Bradenton Villas forced the emergency evacuation of more than 150 residents Saturday night, according to a joint statement from the City of Bradenton and Manatee County.

Bradenton Nursing Home Roof Collapse

What we know:

Emergency responders and officials evacuated 157 residents from Aviata at Bradenton Villas on Saturday night after a partial roof collapse occurred over the dining room. The City of Bradenton Fire Marshal determined the collapse damaged fire protection, electrical, and air conditioning systems, making the building unsafe.

First responders finished relocation efforts around 4 a.m. Sunday, transferring residents to sister facilities. Officials noted the dining room was empty at the time, and no injuries have been reported. Aviata has resumed full responsibility for resident care, family communications, and coordination with state regulatory officials.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ Courtesy: City of Bradenton

Facility Safety and Building Assessment

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet determined the exact cause of the partial roof collapse. The property owner's structural engineer is conducting a full evaluation to make that determination.

Specific health updates regarding individual residents cannot be released due to privacy laws. Questions regarding the physical structure remain pending until city officials and structural engineers complete their full building assessment.

Contact Information for Families

What you can do:

Families seeking updates regarding relocated loved ones can call Aviata's general information line at 800-781-9593 while a dedicated phone line is being established. Questions regarding the safety or condition of the physical building should be directed to the City of Bradenton.