Haitian TPS rollback raises concerns over Florida workforce, economy

The Brief The Trump administration is ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for many Haitians, arguing the program was always intended to be temporary. Advocates and immigration attorneys warn the change could affect hundreds of thousands of workers and employers across the U.S., including nearly 96,000 workers in Florida. Business leaders say industries such as healthcare, hospitality, and construction could face significant workforce shortages if employees lose work authorization.



The Trump administration is moving forward with ending Temporary Protected Status (TPS) protections for many Haitians, a decision supporters say restores the program to its original purpose as a temporary humanitarian measure.

Florida Haitian TPS Rollback

What we know:

Temporary Protected Status was first extended to Haiti following the country's devastating 2010 earthquake, which killed hundreds of thousands of people and displaced many more.

Since then, Haiti has continued to experience worsening conditions, including widespread gang violence, political instability, and limited access to emergency services. The U.S. Department of State currently maintains a Level 4 "Do Not Travel" advisory for the country.

According to advocates, an estimated 350,000 Haitians currently living in the United States under TPS are employed across the country, contributing hundreds of millions of dollars in taxes each year while filling essential roles in industries including healthcare, hospitality, and construction.

Impact on South Florida Economy

Why you should care:

Florida is expected to feel the effects more than many other states.

South Florida is home to the nation's largest Haitian community, with an estimated 96,000 Haitian migrants living and working in the state under TPS.

Nearly one-third of those workers are employed in home healthcare and long-term care, providing vital services to Florida's growing elderly population daily.

Immigration attorney Renata Castro said employers have increasingly reached out, worried about losing workers who have been legally employed under the program.

Demonstrators hold signs reading "TPS Holders Make the US Stronger" during a rally supporting Temporary Protected Status holders. Business leaders and immigration attorneys warn that plans to end the program for tens of thousands of Haitian immigrant Expand

"My concern is that among the hundreds of thousands of Haitians who are in the United States working in critical industries, my firm has received a higher than usual number of calls from employers... really desperate to keep their, until now, legal workforce," Castro said.

Business leaders and immigrant advocates argue that removing work authorization for those employees could leave critical positions unfilled, particularly in healthcare and hospitality.

"There wasn't a transition period presented by the government so this will have a really meaningful impact not only on Haitians, but on everyone who hires them, who does business with them, and to whom they are a pillar to the community," said Castro.

Future Program Uncertainties

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how employers will respond if workers lose TPS-related work authorization or whether additional legal challenges or policy changes could affect the program's future.

It is also unknown how quickly any workforce shortages would develop if large numbers of employees become ineligible to work.