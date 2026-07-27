Tampa man wins Hemingway look-alike contest in Key West

The Brief A 39-year-old Tampa resident took home the top prize at the annual Key West Hemingway look-alike contest last weekend. The winner made history in the event's 45-year run by becoming the first young participant without white hair to win. Previous contest winners serve as the judging panel and selected him after seven years of competing.



A Tampa man made history in Key West over the weekend by becoming the first younger contestant to win the annual Ernest Hemingway look-alike contest.

Key West Hemingway contest winner

What we know:

Chris Dutton, 39, earned the prestigious title after competing in the contest for seven years. His victory marks the first time in the 45-year history of the event that a "young Hemingway" without a white beard or head of white hair has taken top honors.

Dutton became a fan of Ernest Hemingway early in life after reading "The Old Man and the Sea" and connecting with the author's persona. He noted that Hemingway moved to Key West in his 30s and left the island at age 39 to cover the Spanish-American War, matching Dutton's exact age during this victory.

Sloppy Joe's Bar tradition

What they're saying:

"I read the Old Man and the Sea and it was impactful for me, but it’s not just his writing, but also his persona," Dutton explained. "He lived in Key West during his 30s and I started in this contest at the same age as he moved to the island and this was the last year he would’ve lived in the island at the age of 39 when he left to go cover the Spanish-American War. Just following Ernest Hemmingway and this is where he came to drink and hang out at Sloppy Joe’s Bar and he was best friends with Sloppy Joe Russell."

Dutton proposed to his wife Mallory at Mallory Square before visiting the Hemingway House, where a painting inspired others to suggest he enter the contest.

"I’ve shown not only do I look like him, but I’ve got the dedication," Dutton explained.

Florida Hemingway look-alike society

The backstory:

Dutton shares a deep connection with the organization, traveling to Cuba with the group three times and never missing an official event. He noted that he likes to think he will age the same way Hemingway did over time.

Past contest victors serve as the judges for each annual competition. "Papa Fred Johnson," who won the title in 1986, continues to serve on the judging panel today.

Key West contest judging

What we don't know:

Official judging criteria for the competition remain unclear to the public. Organizers have not specified how points are awarded between physical appearance and dedication to the Hemingway society.