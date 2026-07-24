Rick Scott breaks with DeSantis on Florida property tax amendment: 'I'm worried'

The Brief Florida's proposed Amendment 3 would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes from $50,000 to $250,000. The Florida Democratic Party has joined the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association and other groups opposing the amendment, saying it could hurt local governments. U.S. Sen. Rick Scott says property taxes are too high but believes voters should weigh the potential impact on local services before deciding how to vote.



Opposition is growing to a proposed constitutional amendment that would significantly expand Florida's homestead property tax exemption ahead of the November election.

Florida property tax amendment concerns

The backstory:

The Florida Democratic Party has become the latest group to oppose Amendment 3, joining the Florida Fire Chiefs' Association and political committees including Floridians for Shared Prosperity and Vote No on 3.

The amendment would increase the homestead exemption for non-school property taxes from $50,000 to $250,000. Lawmakers excluded school district taxes from the proposal to avoid major cuts to K-12 education funding.

Property tax impact

What they're saying:

House Minority Leader Fentrice Driskell said opponents plan to educate voters about how local governments use property tax revenue.

"We will have to do our jobs and make sure people understand what local property taxes go toward, so they can make an informed decision," Driskell said.

Driskell also questioned the amendment's popularity.

"This is wildly unpopular. It would hobble our local governments. It would harm our public schools. So, it's going to be interesting. I feel like this is a jump ball."

Speaking on The Ryan Gorman Show, U.S. Sen. Rick Scott said he supports tax relief but believes Floridians should evaluate the amendment based on how it would affect their own communities.

"I think in every county, the voters should say, 'How's it going to impact my county? How's it going to impact my city?'" Scott said. "None of us don't want a tax reduction. Our property taxes are too high."

Scott said voters should consider what lower property tax collections could mean for local services.

"The trade-off is going to be, 'I'm going to get my tax reduction. But do I lose police protection? Do I... are my schools gonna be worse?'" Scott said.

Scott said officials in his home of Collier County have already begun releasing estimates showing how much revenue could be lost if the amendment passes. When asked whether those projections concerned him, Scott replied: "Yeah, I'm worried about it, my county."

Tax relief proposal debate

The other side:

Gov. Ron DeSantis has said he supports the proposal and plans to vote for it, calling it beneficial for taxpayers.

"What they did is good for taxpayers. I'm going to vote for it. I think it's positive, in terms of getting affordability and relief from persistent high prices across the economy," DeSantis said.

Local government revenue impact

By the numbers:

According to a legislative staff analysis, the amendment could reduce local government revenue by about $5 billion during the 2027-28 fiscal year. That impact is projected to grow to nearly $12 billion annually by fiscal year 2031-32.

November ballot tax vote

What's next:

Florida voters will decide Amendment 3 on the November ballot.