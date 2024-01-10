Brightline train crash in Melbourne leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt, officials say

One person is dead, and three people are injured after an SUV crashed into a Brightline train in Melbourne on Wednesday afternoon, according to police.

A child is among the injured people currently being treated at a local hospital, police said. The extent of their injuries is unknown at this time.

The Melbourne Police Department said they're working an active scene near W.H. Jackson and U.S. Highway 1 past downtown Melbourne, which has been shut down due to the crash that happened around 2 p.m.

It remains unclear at this time if the railroad crossing arms were down when the crash happened, and just how fast the train was going at the time of the crash.

"It's unfortunate, and we don’t want things like this to happen, so we’re going to have to do the investigation to find out what caused it, how it happened, and why, and then look at the steps we can take to try and prevent it from happening in the future," Sgt. Benjamin Slover of the Melbourne Police Department told FOX 35.

Police have asked Brightline to stop operations for the time being as they investigate.

