Bucs defensive end putting on free youth football camp in Tampa

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end Calijah Kancey is putting on a free youth football camp in the Tampa area.

Kancey, a former first-round pick out of Pitt in his second year with the Bucs, is hosting his inaugural camp on Sunday, July 14, offering a morning session and an afternoon session.

Children in grades 1 through 8 are able to sign up for the free camp. It will be hosted at the University Area CDC in Tampa.

Kancey posted an impressive rookie year with the Bucs, posting 10 tackles for loss, 12 quarterback hits, and 4 sacks. He was named the Defensive Rookie of the Month for November.

To sign up for the camp, click here.