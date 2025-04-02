Bucs evaluating potential Raymond James Stadium improvements

The Brief Raymond James Stadium could get another round of renovations, according to top officials with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The team says it's working alongside Hillsborough County officials to determine what might be needed. It's been several years since the most recent renovations, and the Bucs are looking to stay competitive.



The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are evaluating potential upgrades to Raymond James Stadium, keeping a close eye on how to enhance the fan experience and maintain the venue’s competitiveness for major events.

What they're saying:

Speaking to the media at the 2025 Annual League Meeting in Palm Beach, Buccaneers owner/co-chairman Joel Glazer said the organization is in the early stages of assessing stadium improvements and is working alongside Hillsborough County officials to determine what might be needed.

"That’s something we’re always looking at because the fan experience is so important – in the NFL and in all sports," Glazer said. "We’re constantly looking at the stadium, constantly looking at how we can improve it."

Pictured: Raymond James Stadium.

Dig deeper:

Raymond James Stadium, which has hosted multiple Super Bowls and College Football Playoff games, underwent renovations several years ago. But Glazer noted that with new stadiums being built and advances in fan amenities, it’s necessary to reassess potential upgrades.

"We did some renovations about six years ago, but now, six years later, a lot of new stadiums have been built, and there have been a lot of different renovations and advances. So, we’re currently evaluating all those things," Glazer said.

The Buccaneers’ lease at Raymond James Stadium runs through 2028. Discussions about future improvements will take place once the team and county officials complete their evaluations.

READ: Rays St. Pete stadium deadline passes. What’s next?

"We’re going through a phase right now where we’re assessing the stadium and what might be needed. I know Hillsborough County is assessing what might be needed. Once both of us are done with our assessments, we’ll come together, talk about it, and work through things," Glazer said.

Raymond James Stadium, home to the Bucs since 1998, remains a key part of the team’s long-term plans. Glazer emphasized the organization’s commitment to ensuring it remains a top-tier venue for years to come.

Follow FOX 13 on YouTube

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13's Matthew McClellan.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: