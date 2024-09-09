Bucs fans celebrate victory in season opener against Commanders

It was an exciting start to the Bucs season Sunday when the team beat the Washington Commanders 37-20 in their home opener at Raymond James Stadium.

Fans filled local sports bars to watch the game. Many say they have high hopes for the team this year.

"I was born in '01. I've been a Bucs fan my whole life. It's just electric. The atmosphere, the crowd, the stadium, everything. You can't beat it. The Bucs is where it's at," Bucs fan Parker Stevens said.



On Sunday, sports bars across the Bay were busy with excited Bucs fans. At Press Box in Tampa, fans from all different teams came out to show their support.

Bucs quarterback Baker Mayfield is now in his second season with the team after signing a 3-year contract extension in March worth up to $100 million. Last year, he led the team to 9 wins. Fans have big hopes for the team this year.

"Rachaad White's going to have over 1500 rushing yards and receiving yards, maybe combined," Bucs fan Riley Brennan said.

To prepare for the start of football season, bars like Press Box were fully staffed and stocked with plenty of wings for hungry fans.

"It's not really stressful, but we do want to make sure that we have everything perfect for our customers," Press Box Manager Liz Anderson said. "I think that's why we've been around for so long because of our attention to detail and just the way that we care to make sure we've got everything for everyone."

Fans of other teams say even though they may not be cheering on the Bucs they say Tampa offers a welcoming atmosphere for all football fans.

"It's fun to find a sports town that loves football, and you have everybody from Dolphins fans to other fans or whatever it is, so everybody's been welcoming. It's awesome," another Commanders fan said.

The Bucs' next game is against the Detroit Lions on Sunday, September 15th.