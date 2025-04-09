Deputies investigating shooting in Weeki Wachee, neighbors urged to stay inside
WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is urging people in a Weeki Wachee neighborhood to stay indoors as deputies investigate a shooting on Wednesday morning.
What we know:
The investigation is unfolding in the area of Gennesee Dr., with HCSO saying a suspect search is ongoing with K-9 and aviation units in the area.
The sheriff's office is asking any resident who sees or hears a suspicious person to call 911 immediately.
What we don't know:
No further details have been released about the shooting or the number of suspects involved.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
The Source: This story was written with information from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.
