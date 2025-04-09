Expand / Collapse search

Deputies investigating shooting in Weeki Wachee, neighbors urged to stay inside

Published  April 9, 2025 5:16am EDT
Hernando County
The Brief

    • Hernando County deputies are investigating a shooting early Wednesday.
    • The suspect search is unfolding in the area of Gennesee Dr. in Weeki Wachee.
    • No further details have been released.

WEEKI WACHEE, Fla. - The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is urging people in a Weeki Wachee neighborhood to stay indoors as deputies investigate a shooting on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding in the area of Gennesee Dr., with HCSO saying a suspect search is ongoing with K-9 and aviation units in the area.

The sheriff's office is asking any resident who sees or hears a suspicious person to call 911 immediately.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released about the shooting or the number of suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

