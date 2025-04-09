Deputies investigating shooting in Weeki Wachee, neighbors urged to stay inside

The Brief Hernando County deputies are investigating a shooting early Wednesday. The suspect search is unfolding in the area of Gennesee Dr. in Weeki Wachee. No further details have been released.



The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is urging people in a Weeki Wachee neighborhood to stay indoors as deputies investigate a shooting on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The investigation is unfolding in the area of Gennesee Dr., with HCSO saying a suspect search is ongoing with K-9 and aviation units in the area.

The sheriff's office is asking any resident who sees or hears a suspicious person to call 911 immediately.

What we don't know:

No further details have been released about the shooting or the number of suspects involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

The Source: This story was written with information from the Hernando County Sheriff's Office.

