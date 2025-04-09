Deputy involved in rollover crash between cruiser, semi-truck: PCSO

The Brief A Polk County deputy was involved in a crash involving their marked cruiser and semi-truck early Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office. It happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on Deen Still Rd. east of SR 33, north of Polk City. The truck driver was not injured while the deputy did not suffer significant injuries.



A Polk County deputy is recovering after being involved in a rollover crash with a semi-truck early Wednesday, according to the sheriff's office.

What we know:

PCSO says the crash happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday on Deen Still Rd. east of SR 33, north of Polk City.

The truck driver was not injured while the deputy did not suffer significant injuries, but was taken to the hospital to be checked out, according to investigators.

What we don't know:

No further details about the crash or the identity of the deputy have been released.

The Source:

