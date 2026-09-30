Bucs turn to rookie QB Jalon Daniels in Mayfield's absence

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The Brief With starting quarterback Baker Mayfield expected to be sidelined for three weeks, the Bucs are handing the offense over to back-up quarterback Jalon Daniels. Daniels is in his first season with the Bucs and will become the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game in franchise history. Daniels earned the Bucs back up job by beating out veteran Jake Browning during a preseason quarterback competition.



Sunday will be a day Jalon Daniels has only ever dreamt about.

"This is a dream come true," Daniels said.

"Obviously, your first start, you get one first start. You don’t do it twice."

Tampa Bay quarterback change

The backstory:

After starting quarterback Baker Mayfield dislocated the thumb on his throwing hand in Sunday's loss to Minnesota, rookie Jalon Daniels will start under center for the Bucs against the Green Bay Packers.

"It’s nervous, but it’s exciting at the same time because you get to see someone play," said head coach Todd Bowles.

"No matter where you come from, your first NFL game has to come at some point, whether you’re a first round pick or a free agent."

In Daniels' case, he becomes the first undrafted rookie quarterback to start a game for the Buccaneers in franchise history.

Rookie sets team expectations

What they're saying:

"He believes he can do whatever," said wide receiver Ted Hurst III.

"He’s here, and he knows he’s destined to be here for a reason. And you can see that on the field how he approaches everything."

Whether his first NFL start came by destiny or determination, Daniels also knows he has to lead by example while under center.

"You can’t be a thermometer. You have to be a thermostat," the rookie quarterback said.

"You have to be someone that comes in and sets the temperature of the room, not test the room and try to blend in."

Locker room supports Daniels

The other side:

While Daniels doesn't lack the confidence to take the field as the Bucs starting quarterback for however long he's needed, Daniels' teammates don't lack confidence in him, either.

"Everybody is behind Jalon," Hurst III said.

"We understand the situation that Baker is down and everybody is looking forward to doing the best for him."

Green Bay matchup awaits

What we know:

With Mayfield expected to miss the next three games, Daniels will take over as starting QB beginning this Sunday when the Bucs host the Packers at 1:00pm.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles, quarterback Jalon Daniels, and wide receiver Ted Hurst III.



