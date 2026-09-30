Largo woman fights coyote in front yard to save 3-pound yorkie

The Brief A Largo woman engaged in a tug-of-war with a coyote after it snatched her three-pound Yorkie from her front yard. The attack occurred Saturday morning around 6:15 a.m. while the owner walked her dog on a leash in her yard. The owner is now warning residents to stay vigilant and to try to walk pets only during daylight hours.



Katrina Hoston was walking her dog, Tyson, on a leash Saturday morning just as she had done every day for eight years.

Hoston says Tyson bee-lined to his favorite spot in their yard to use the bathroom that’s right near one of the cars in the driveway. She said a coyote hiding under a parked car in the driveway pounced on the three-pound dog.

Coyote attacks dog in driveway

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"When I got down and looked closer, I was like, ‘Oh, shoot, this is a coyote,’" she said. "I started just pulling. We were playing tug of war. I'm pulling my dog, trying to get him. He is pulling the dog. I'm pulling. So, I thought, maybe, using my weight, I can pull him and, you know, pull the leash, but somehow I fell, and then that's when I lost control of it," she said.

Courtesy: Katrina Hoston

Hoston said she did everything she could to save him, but the coyote was able to run off with Tyson. She has searched for Tyson without success and reported the incident to Pinellas Animal Services.

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Hoston noted that she and her neighbors frequently spot coyotes in the Largo neighborhood. She had previously encountered one while walking Tyson months earlier, but managed to escape indoors safely.

Following the attack, Hoston urges local pet owners to keep a close watch on their animals and to try to walk pets in the daylight.