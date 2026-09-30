Hillsborough dengue outbreak: Lee County sends mosquito-spraying helicopters

The Brief Three Lee County mosquito control helicopters are expected to take off from Tampa Executive Airport Wednesday morning to help fight Hillsborough County's dengue outbreak. Hillsborough County has reported 170 locally acquired dengue cases, accounting for nearly 90% of Florida's locally acquired infections this year. The deployment marks the latest regional response as neighboring counties share specialized equipment and personnel to slow the spread of the mosquito-borne virus.



Three helicopters from the Lee County Mosquito Control District are expected to lift off from Tampa Executive Airport around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday to assist Hillsborough County's mosquito control operations.

The aircraft and crews will stage at the airport before beginning aerial treatment missions aimed at reducing mosquito populations linked to dengue transmission.

Lee County officials say the district is one of the largest mosquito control agencies in the country and has extensive experience responding to mosquito-borne disease outbreaks. They say the deployment also highlights how mosquito control agencies share resources when public health is at risk.

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The assistance comes as Hillsborough County continues expanding both aerial and ground mosquito treatments in response to the outbreak.

Hillsborough dengue outbreak

By the numbers:

According to the Florida Department of Health's latest arbovirus surveillance report:

Hillsborough County: 170 locally acquired dengue cases

Pinellas County: 7

Miami-Dade County: 7

Orange County: 3

Pasco County: 2

Palm Beach County: 1

Statewide, Florida has reported 190 locally acquired dengue cases and 212 travel-associated cases this year through Sept. 19.

Mosquito transmission risks

Why you should care:

Hillsborough County has become the epicenter of Florida's locally acquired dengue outbreak.

State surveillance data show nearly nine out of every 10 locally acquired dengue infections in Florida have occurred in Hillsborough County. The report also identifies 17 dengue-positive mosquito pools statewide, including 16 in Hillsborough and one in neighboring Pasco County.

Health officials say dengue is spread by infected Aedes aegypti mosquitoes. Most infected people never develop symptoms, but those who do can experience high fever, severe muscle and joint pain, nausea and other flu-like symptoms.

Regional emergency declarations

Dig deeper:

The regional response has steadily expanded over the past week.

PREVIOUS: Multiple Tampa Bay area counties declare local states of emergency as dengue fever cases rise

Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties have each declared local states of emergency related to dengue, allowing them to seek additional resources and mutual aid.

During a news conference Tuesday, Pasco officials said they declared an emergency before widespread transmission developed because thousands of people travel throughout the Tampa Bay region every day. They said waiting for larger outbreaks would make the virus more difficult to control.

Wednesday's deployment from Lee County marks another step in that regional effort, bringing specialized aircraft and mosquito control crews into Hillsborough County.

Mosquito bite prevention

What you can do:

Health officials recommend residents:

Dump or cover standing water around their homes.

Wear EPA-registered insect repellent when outdoors.

Wear long sleeves and long pants when practical.

Reduce places where mosquitoes can breed around their property.

Hillsborough spraying schedule

What's next:

Lee County's helicopters are expected to begin flights over Hillsborough County Wednesday morning. Officials say the operations are part of an ongoing effort to reduce mosquito populations and slow the spread of dengue while local and neighboring mosquito control agencies continue coordinating their response.