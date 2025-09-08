Bucs, USF Bulls football riding high after big weekend wins

The Brief The USF Bulls upset the Florida Gators on Saturday night, winning 18-16 in Gainesville. It was also a successful weekend for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as they defeated the Atlanta Falcons 23-20 to open the NFL season.



It was a perfect weekend for football in the Tampa Bay area, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and USF Bulls celebrated big victories.

Bulls upset Gators

USF earned its biggest win in several years on Saturday, as they ventured into The Swamp to take on No. 13 Florida one week after their 34-7 blowout of another ranked opponent, Boise State.

Trailing 16-15, the Bulls marched down the field late with the help of two critical Gator penalties, leading to Nico Gramatica's 20-yard field goal as time expired for the 18-16 upset.

GAINESVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 06: Nico Gramatica #7 of the South Florida Bulls celebrates with Chase Leon #37 after kicking a 20-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Florida Gators 18-16 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on September 06, 2025 i Expand

It marked USF's first win over the Gators in five tries, and also elevated the Bulls to its first top-25 ranking since 2018 at No. 18.

"I think there's still so much to play for," USF head coach Alex Golesh said after Saturday's triumph. "There's still so much ahead of us that we gotta do as a program. I told the guys last week and I truly believe this: there's going to be so many people who tell us how good we are now, how good I am. I'd love to be in that conversation again."

Their tough schedule continues on Saturday, Sept. 13, as they face No. 5 Miami in another in-state matchup.

Bucs get Week 1 win

Sunday was all about the NFL's opening slate, including the Bucs' trip to Atlanta to face the division rival Falcons, who beat Tampa Bay twice last season.

The Bucs got off to a tough start, giving up a touchdown just 1:46 into the season opener. They fought back, however, with the two teams exchanging leads multiple times.

The biggest moment for the Bucs offensively came with just 59 seconds remaining when Baker Mayfield hit rookie Emeka Egbuka for his second touchdown, this one a 25-yarder. Chase McLaughlin missed the extra point, however, so the Bucs held a precarious 23-20 lead.

TAMPA, FL - SEPTEMBER 07: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wide Receiver Emeka Egbuka (2) runs into the end zone for the touchdown during the regular season game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Atlanta Falcons on September 07, 2025 at Mercedes-Benz Stad Expand

Atlanta made its way down the field, setting up a game-tying 44-yard field goal attempt by Younghoe Koo. His kick trailed wide right, and the Bucs left Atlanta with a 1-0 record.

Tampa Bay travels to Houston next Monday night to face the Texans ahead of the Bucs' home opener on Sunday, Sept. 21, against the New York Jets.