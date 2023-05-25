Busch gardens brings back free beer for the summer

article

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay made the park a bit more fun for guests 21 and over this summer.

Guests heading to the park between now until July 20 will be able to get their hands on a free beer.

Busch Gardens Pass Members will be able to get two free seven-ounce beers per visit to the park, officials with the park said in a news release. Guests that aren't Pass Members can still join the fun with one free seven-ounce beer per visit.

Visitors can get their complimentary draft from Twisted Tails Pretzels, located in the Pantopia area of the park from 10:30 a.m. to one hour before the park closes, officials said.

Marc Swanson, the CEO of SeaWorld Park and Entertainment, which oversees Busch Gardens, said the summer will feature their newly opened "Serengeti Flyer" swing ride. The ride opened to guests back in February.

The theme park this summer will also bring "Icons," a new review show at Dragon Fire Grill which takes guests into the world of musical icons, according to park officials.

For more information, visit buschgardens.com.