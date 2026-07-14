Busch Gardens Tampa Bay retiring Kumba roller coaster after 33 years

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The Brief The legendary Kumba roller coaster at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will retire next month to make way for a new attraction. Visitors have until Aug. 2 to experience the historic ride before it officially retires from the theme park. Officials announced a new thrill ride called Kumba's Revenge as part of a massive park investment.



Busch Gardens Tampa Bay announced that award-winning coaster, "Kumba," will take its final ride next month as the theme park unveils its new "Kumba's Revenge."

When will Kumba retire?

Timeline:

The iconic Kumba roller coaster, which has been operating at the park for 33 years, will take its final ride this summer. Guests will have until August 2 to ride the legendary coaster one last time.

Annual Pass members for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay will get the opportunity for exclusive ride time from 8-11 a.m. on August 1 ahead of the ride's retirement. For anyone interested, Annual Passes start at $13 a month and include unlimited admission, access to seasonal events, free parking, exclusive discounts and Pass Member-only experiences.

What they're saying:

"Kumba has inspired generations of thrill seekers and earned its place as one of the world's most iconic roller coasters," said Jon Vigue, the president of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. "As we celebrate its incredible legacy, we're also looking ahead. Kumba's Revenge will honor everything guests loved about the original while delivering an entirely new level of thrills."

Legacy at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

The backstory:

Kumba first debuted in 1993, and officials with Busch Gardens said it redefined the roller coaster industry as Florida's tallest, fastest and longest coaster — even featuring the world's tallest vertical loop.

The three-minute roller coaster ride has had guests plunging 135 feet, reaching speeds of 60 miles per hour and racing through seven inversions, the park said.

According to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Kumba has consistently been ranked by enthusiasts among the world's greatest roller coasters.

Kumba's Revenge

What we know:

Officials with Busch Gardens unveiled Kumba's Revenge on Tuesday, saying it's the next major milestone for its more than $100 million investment to enhance the park's experience for visitors.

It's the latest in a series of significant enhancements for Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, which has included new attractions, immersive experiences and park-wide improvements that officials hope will drive excitement and inspire repeat visits to the theme park.

What they're saying:

"Our more than $100 million investment represents our commitment to the future of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and to creating extraordinary experiences that keep guests coming back," Vigue said.