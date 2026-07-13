Bradenton man accused of hitting, killing FDOT Road Ranger on I-75: FHP

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The Brief A Pasco County DUI manslaughter crash on Interstate 75 left a Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger dead Sunday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers arrested Darren Jenkins, 40, of Bradenton, on a DUI manslaughter charge after his SUV hit the FDOT worker setting up a lane closure. Jenkins' breath test registered at more than four times Florida's legal blood alcohol limit before he was jailed, FHP said.



A Florida Department of Transportation Road Ranger was hit and killed while assisting at a crash scene on Interstate 75, and the driver accused of hitting him has been arrested on a DUI manslaughter charge, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

What we know:

Troopers said the crash happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Sunday on I-75 near Mile Marker 274 in Wesley Chapel.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

According to FHP, FDOT Road Rangers had responded to a separate two-vehicle crash for traffic assistance.

One of the Road Rangers, a 24-year-old Brandon man, was setting up a lane closure while on foot when an Acura SUV drove between two Road Ranger vehicles and hit him.

The Road Ranger was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries.

DUI manslaughter arrest

Dig deeper:

Troopers identified the driver as Darren Jenkins, 40, of Bradenton.

According to FHP, Jenkins was arrested on a charge of DUI manslaughter following the crash.

Investigators said Jenkins provided a breath sample measuring 0.334, more than four times Florida's legal blood alcohol concentration limit of 0.08.

Courtesy: Florida Highway Patrol

Jenkins was taken to the Pasco County Jail following his arrest.

Investigation continues

What's next:

The Florida Highway Patrol continues to investigate the deadly crash.

FHP Road Ranger identity

What we don't know:

Troopers have not released the identity of the Road Ranger killed.