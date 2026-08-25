Byron Donalds announces Sen. Bryan Avila as running mate during Miami event

The Brief Republican gubernatorial nominee Byron Donalds announced Sen. Bryan Avila as his running mate Tuesday morning in Miami. Donalds' campaign event was at Freedom Tower, a historic site closely tied to Miami’s Cuban-American community.



Republican candidate for governor, Byron Donalds, announced Sen. Bryan Avila as his running mate during a campaign event Tuesday morning in Miami.

The announcement comes one week after Donalds won the Republican primary for governor with roughly 48-percent of the statewide vote. He will face Democratic nominee David Jolly in November.

Miami political stops

What we know:

Avila, a Republican state senator from South Florida, has represented Cuban-majority communities in the Miami area in both the Florida House and Senate. He is also a veteran of the Florida Army National Guard.

Avila was among the names being considered by Donalds as a candidate for the lieutenant governor position ahead of Tuesday's announcement. Other potential picks included state Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez.

The choice of Avila comes as Donalds campaigns to build support in South Florida, including Miami-Dade County.

Donalds began a busy day of campaign stops with a morning appearance at Freedom Tower in downtown Miami.

The historic building once served as a refugee assistance center for Cubans arriving in the United States and is now a museum documenting Miami’s Cuban-American history.

The location of Donalds’ announcement has fueled speculation that he could select a Cuban-American running mate in an effort to appeal to South Florida voters.

Donalds is also expected to make campaign stops in Sanford and St. Petersburg later Tuesday.

General election race

The backstory:

This sets up a race between two candidates whose political journeys have taken different turns.

Donalds, a U.S. Congressman representing parts of southwest Florida, won the Republican gubernatorial primary this month.

He has described himself as committed to conservative principles since switching his voter registration status from democrat to Republican in 2010.

"Republicans want to know that you're going to be committed to those principles of liberty," Donalds said while meeting with reporters on primary night. "I'm somebody who started that way 17 years ago in the Tea Party movement. My principles haven't changed."

Democratic response

The other side:

His opponent, former Republican Congressman David Jolly, won the Democratic primary last week. Jolly served as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives from Florida's 13th district, which includes most of Pinellas County, from 2014 to 2017. He officially registered as a Democrat in 2025, ahead of his current gubernatorial campaign.

Jolly congratulated Avila following Donalds' announcement.

"I congratulate former State Sen. Bryan Avila on his selection as the Republican Lieutenant Governor nominee. I wish him well. But, let's be honest: this race won't come down to Byron Donalds’ relationship with Avila, it will come down to Byron’s relationship with Donald Trump," Jolly said.

Jolly said his years as a Republican and later as an independent helped shape his current political outlook.

"Change is part of my journey," Jolly said. "The five or six years as an independent was one of the most informative parts of my life. I'm in a very post-partisan, post-ideological space."

Jolly has selected former Congresswoman Gwen Graham, the daughter of former Florida Gov. Bob Graham, as his running mate.

South Florida voters

Why you should care:

The announcement gives Donalds a full statewide ticket as the campaign turns toward the November general election.