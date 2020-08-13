California police officer saves man in wheelchair from oncoming train

A police officer saved a man in a wheelchair who was stuck on a set of train tracks just seconds before the train came through in Lodi, California, on August 12.

Officer Erica Urrea, from Lodi Police Department, pulled the man from the wheelchair and fell backwards, away from the oncoming train, with only moments to spare.

The man suffered a leg injury and was treated at a local hospital, according to police.

“Officer Urrea risked her own life to save another and her actions prevented a tragedy today. We are extremely proud of Officer Erica Urrea and her heroism,” the Lodi Police Department said in a YouTube post.