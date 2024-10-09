Camper flips on Polk Parkway as Hurricane Milton bands move through area

Expand / Collapse search
Hurricane Warning
is in effect, Highlands County, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Inland Sarasota County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Manatee County, Polk County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Inland Pasco County, Coastal Pasco, Sumter County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
11
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Pinellas County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Sumter County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Hillsborough County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Sarasota County, Manatee County, Pasco County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 PM EDT until WED 7:45 PM EDT, Sarasota County, Manatee County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 3:12 PM EDT until WED 6:15 PM EDT, Polk County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Manatee County, Hardee County, DeSoto County
Flash Flood Warning
from WED 2:31 PM EDT until WED 5:30 PM EDT, Pinellas County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 AM EDT until FRI 9:17 PM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 4:07 AM EDT until THU 7:00 PM EDT, Hillsborough County
Tornado Watch
until WED 9:00 PM EDT, Sumter County, Sarasota County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Pasco County, Manatee County, Hillsborough County, Highlands County, Hernando County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters
Tropical Weather Statement
is in effect, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County
Flood Watch
until THU 8:00 PM EDT, Inland Sarasota County, Inland Manatee County, Inland Hillsborough County, Inland Pasco County, Inland Hernando County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Pasco, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Citrus County, DeSoto County, Highlands County, Hardee County, Polk County, Pinellas County, Sumter County

Camper flips on Polk Parkway as Hurricane Milton bands move through area

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  October 9, 2024 4:47pm EDT
Polk County
FOX 13 News

LAKELAND, Fla. - A camper flipped on Polk Parkway on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton's bands continued to move through the Tampa Bay area. 

The Florida Highway Patrol said the camper and a pickup truck flipped on Polk Parkway near mile marker 17. The crash blocked the two eastbound lanes on the major road in Polk County

PREVIOUS: Polk County residents in flood-prone areas evacuate to emergency shelters

No injuries were reported, troopers said. 

This comes as Hurricane Milton continues to move closer to landfall on Florida's west coast. Polk County has seen impacts throughout the day on Wednesday. 

