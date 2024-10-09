Camper flips on Polk Parkway as Hurricane Milton bands move through area

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

A camper flipped on Polk Parkway on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton's bands continued to move through the Tampa Bay area.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the camper and a pickup truck flipped on Polk Parkway near mile marker 17. The crash blocked the two eastbound lanes on the major road in Polk County.

No injuries were reported, troopers said.

This comes as Hurricane Milton continues to move closer to landfall on Florida's west coast. Polk County has seen impacts throughout the day on Wednesday.

