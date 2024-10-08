Expand / Collapse search
Polk County residents in flood-prone areas evacuate to emergency shelters

Published  October 8, 2024 5:03pm EDT
POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Shop owners and residents alike in Polk County are evacuating to safety.

They aren’t under an evacuation order, but officials say people in Polk could experience localized flooding and strong winds that can damage homes and down trees.

At Deez Pet Thrift Shop in Winter Haven, all of the proceeds go to Dee Hage's English and French bulldog rescue.

"Our mission was to feed better food so the dogs would be able to not go to the vet as often and also make it affordable enough so people didn't have to surrender their pets," said hage.

Hage wanted to open up her shop during Hurricane Milton for people who couldn't go to the pet-friendly emergency shelters, but that plan had to change as of Tuesday morning.

"The sheriff's office contacted me and said, do you think it's a good idea, Dee, you put people in there when you're in such a low area and close to the water and there's flooding that's probably going to happen," said Hage.

Polk County opened 19 emergency shelters, including pet-friendly and special needs shelter Tuesday morning. In total, they have the capacity to house 38,000 people.

Some at a shelter in north Lakeland were evacuating from low-lying areas prone to flooding in other parts of the city.

"You need to come early and process in so we can take care of you," said Sheriff Grady Judd. "Our goal is to keep you safe and help in the aftermath. The reality is this is the time when everybody has to be a first responder and everyone has to look out for each other."

And Hage says that applies to our furry family members too.

"Hopefully, people will get where they need to go and have their pets safe, but do not leave your pets behind. Under no circumstances," said Hage.

Her shop will remain open until Tuesday afternoon, but she doesn't plan to open on Wednesday.

Polk County Shelters:

  • Auburndale High School, 1 Bloodhound Trail, Auburndale
  • Spessard Holland Elementary School, 2432 E.F. Griffin Road, Bartow
  • Citrus Ridge Academy, 1775 Sand Mine Road, Davenport
  • Horizons Elementary School, 1700 Forest Lake Dr., Davenport
  • George Jenkins High School, 6000 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
  • Highlands Grove Elementary, 4510 Lakeland Highlands Road, Lakeland
  • Kathleen High School, 1100 Red Devil Way, Lakeland
  • R. Bruce Wagner Elementary School, 5500 Yates Road, Lakeland
  • Sleepy Hill Elementary School, 2285 Sleepy Hill Road, Lakeland
  • Mulberry Middle School, 500 S.E. Martin Luther King Jr. Ave., Mulberry
  • Lake Marion Creek Middle School, 3055 Lake Marion Creek Dr., Poinciana
  • Chain of Lakes Elementary School, 7001 Hwy. 653, Winter Haven
  • Winter Haven High School, 600 6th St. S.E., Winter Haven

Pet-friendly shelters

  • Haines City High School, 2800 Hornet Dr., Haines City
  • Lake Region High School, 1995 Thunder Road, Eagle Lake
  • Tenoroc High School, 4905 Saddle Creek Road, Lakeland.

Pet owners must bring shot records for their pets, an airline-approved carrying case or crate and pet food.

Special needs shelters

  • FDOH Polk Specialty Care Unit, 1255 Brice Blvd., Bartow
  • Ridge Community High School, 500 W. Orchid Dr., Davenport
  • McKeel Academy, 1810 W. Parker St., Lakeland

