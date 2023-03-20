Driver crashes into St. Petersburg home and flees, police say

article

Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a car crashed into a home early Monday morning.

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the car slammed into a home at 3800 20th Street North shortly after 2:15 a.m.

The homeowner said the impact jolted him from his sleep.

Police say the crash caused significant damage to the home. However, at this time, they do not have a description of the vehicle.

