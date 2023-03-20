Expand / Collapse search

Driver crashes into St. Petersburg home and flees, police say

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
St. Petersburg
FOX 13 News
A car crashed into a St. Pete home early Monday morning and fled. article

A car crashed into a St. Pete home early Monday morning and fled. 

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - Police in St. Petersburg are searching for a hit-and-run driver after a car crashed into a home early Monday morning. 

According to the St. Petersburg Police Department, the car slammed into a home at 3800 20th Street North shortly after 2:15 a.m.

The homeowner said the impact jolted him from his sleep. 

Police say the crash caused significant damage to the home. However, at this time, they do not have a description of the vehicle. 

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a St. Petersburg home Monday morning.

Police are investigating after a car crashed into a St. Petersburg home Monday morning. 


 