Car crashes into McDonald's in Hillsborough County, one hospitalized
article
TAMPA - Two people suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a McDonald's, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.
Officials say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the fast food restaurant off Adamo Drive near Falkenburg Road.
Photos from fire rescue show a shattered window and damage to multiple booths inside the restaurant.
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue
One person went to the hospital while a second was evaluated at the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation.
SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter
WATCH FOX 13 NEWS