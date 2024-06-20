Expand / Collapse search

Car crashes into McDonald's in Hillsborough County, one hospitalized

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published  June 20, 2024 4:55pm EDT
Hillsborough County
Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

TAMPA - Two people suffered minor injuries after a car crashed into a McDonald's, according to Hillsborough County Fire Rescue.

Officials say the crash happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday at the fast food restaurant off Adamo Drive near Falkenburg Road.

Photos from fire rescue show a shattered window and damage to multiple booths inside the restaurant.

Courtesy: Hillsborough County Fire Rescue

One person went to the hospital while a second was evaluated at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

