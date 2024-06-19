Car crashes into North Port pool after getting hit while driving through roundabout: Police

article

A car ended up in a neighborhood pool after getting hit by another vehicle in a nearby roundabout, according to North Port police.

Investigators say the initial impact caused the car to veer off the road and into the Oasis neighborhood pool in Wellen Park on Wednesday.

The other driver involved in the crash drove off from the scene, according to police, and hasn't been identified.

No injuries were reported.

