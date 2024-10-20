4-year-old killed, 2 hospitalized after crash in Hernando County: FHP
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. - A 4-year-old girl died after a car crashed and went airborne on SR-589 on Saturday night, according to troopers.
The Florida Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old woman from Lee, Florida was driving a Kia Optima south on SR-589 at 10 p.m. South of US-98, the woman lost control and went off the road.
Officials say the car hit a concrete culvert, became airborne and flipped before stopping along the shoulder of the highway.
According to FHP, the driver and a 7-year-old girl were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.
Another passenger, a 4-year-old girl, died at the hospital, according to authorities.
