4-year-old killed, 2 hospitalized after crash in Hernando County: FHP

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News.

A 4-year-old girl died after a car crashed and went airborne on SR-589 on Saturday night, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old woman from Lee, Florida was driving a Kia Optima south on SR-589 at 10 p.m. South of US-98, the woman lost control and went off the road.

READ: 9-year-old girl hospitalized after deadly crash in Pinellas Park, driver charged with DUI: Police

Officials say the car hit a concrete culvert, became airborne and flipped before stopping along the shoulder of the highway.

According to FHP, the driver and a 7-year-old girl were seriously injured and taken to the hospital.

Another passenger, a 4-year-old girl, died at the hospital, according to authorities.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: