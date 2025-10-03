Cat missing for five years reunited with owner
TAMPA - A cat that went missing five years ago was reunited with her Land O' Lakes owner on Friday.
Ashley thought her cat, "Pebbles", was gone forever until the cat showed up at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay as a stray.
Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay
Thanks to a microchip, the team was able to find Ashley and reunite her and Pebbles.
What they're saying:
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says that this is a good reminder to microchip your pets.
The Source: Information for this story was provided by the Humane Society of Tampa Bay.