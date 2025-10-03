Cat missing for five years reunited with owner

The Brief A cat was reunited with her owner after going missing five years ago. The cat showed up at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay as a stray. The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says that this is a good reminder to microchip your pets.



A cat that went missing five years ago was reunited with her Land O' Lakes owner on Friday.

Ashley thought her cat, "Pebbles", was gone forever until the cat showed up at the Humane Society of Tampa Bay as a stray.

Courtesy: Humane Society of Tampa Bay

Thanks to a microchip, the team was able to find Ashley and reunite her and Pebbles.

What they're saying:

The Humane Society of Tampa Bay says that this is a good reminder to microchip your pets.

