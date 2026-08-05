Catch a wave without the coast: EPIC Surf brings deep-water surfing to Brandon

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The Brief EPIC Surf offers a deep-water stationary surfing experience in Brandon. The 46-foot-wide wave can be adjusted for beginners, experienced surfers and boogie boarders. EPIC Surf is located at its parent venue, Heroes Paradise.



You no longer have to drive to the coast or wait for the right conditions to catch a wave in Tampa Bay.

EPIC Surf is bringing the surfing experience inland with a deep-water stationary wave designed for everyone, from first-time riders to experienced surfers looking to sharpen their skills.

Stationary wave venue in Brandon

What we know:

Located at Heroes Paradise in Brandon, EPIC Surf produces a continuous wave that allows riders to surf in place using real surfboards or boogie boards.

The attraction features 46 feet of surfable wave width. Its rapid-wave technology allows the wave to be adjusted between three and five feet, giving operators the ability to customize the experience based on a rider’s skill level and choice of board.

Retractable training bars are also available to help beginners find their balance and become comfortable on the moving water before attempting to ride independently.

Unlike traditional surf simulators that use a thin sheet of water over a padded surface, EPIC Surf creates a deeper flow of moving water, allowing riders to use surfboards equipped with fins and experience movement that more closely resembles surfing in the ocean.

The adjustable wave allows children, beginners, intermediate riders and advanced surfers to progress at their own pace. Visitors can choose between surfing and boogie boarding, making the attraction accessible even to people who have never stepped onto a surfboard.

Individual sessions run for one hour and operate using a queue-based format, allowing riders to rotate through the wave during their scheduled session.

Visiting EPIC Surf in Brandon

What you can do:

EPIC Surf is located at Heroes Paradise, 733 Knowles Road, Brandon.

Current EPIC Surf hours are:

Monday through Thursday: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Friday through Sunday: 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Reservations, safety information and available surfing sessions can be found on the EPIC Surf page. Visitors can also call 1-833-543-7637 for additional information.

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from official EPIC Surf and Heroes Paradise attraction operational details, facility specifications, and guest schedules.



