Suspect arrested in woman's 'suspicious' Eagle Lake death: PCSO
EAGLE LAKE, Fla. - Deputies arrested a suspect after finding a woman dead in an Eagle Lake subdivision on July 21, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Eagle Lake murder arrest
What we know:
Deputies found a woman dead on Wilder Way, a new street off Bomber Road in the Ranches at Lake McLeod neighborhood, on July 21.
Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced on July 21 that investigators identified a suspect or suspects connected with the case.
The sheriff is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a suspect.
Polk County sheriff investigation
What we don't know:
Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who died.
Officials have not specified how she died or publicly named the suspect.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who provided details through official statements and Sheriff Grady Judd.