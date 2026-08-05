Suspect arrested in woman's 'suspicious' Eagle Lake death: PCSO

The Brief Polk County deputies arrested a suspect following an Eagle Lake murder investigation into a woman found dead in July. Sheriff Grady Judd planned an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference to detail the arrest. Authorities have not released the victim's name or the suspect's identity.



Deputies arrested a suspect after finding a woman dead in an Eagle Lake subdivision on July 21, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

Eagle Lake murder arrest

What we know:

Deputies found a woman dead on Wilder Way, a new street off Bomber Road in the Ranches at Lake McLeod neighborhood, on July 21.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced on July 21 that investigators identified a suspect or suspects connected with the case.

The sheriff is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a suspect.

Polk County sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who died.

Officials have not specified how she died or publicly named the suspect.