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Suspect arrested in woman's 'suspicious' Eagle Lake death: PCSO

By
FOX 13 News
Polk County
Published August 5, 2026 7:34 AM EDT
Published August 5, 2026 7:34 AM EDT
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspicious death investigation in Polk County
PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspicious death investigation in Polk County

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Suspicious death investigation in Polk County

Deputies are conducting a suspicious death investigation in Eagle Lake after finding a woman dead on Wilder Way, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. FOX 13's Carla Bayron reports. 

The Brief

    • Polk County deputies arrested a suspect following an Eagle Lake murder investigation into a woman found dead in July.
    • Sheriff Grady Judd planned an 11 a.m. Wednesday press conference to detail the arrest.
    • Authorities have not released the victim's name or the suspect's identity.

EAGLE LAKE, Fla. - Deputies arrested a suspect after finding a woman dead in an Eagle Lake subdivision on July 21, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. 

Eagle Lake murder arrest

What we know:

Deputies found a woman dead on Wilder Way, a new street off Bomber Road in the Ranches at Lake McLeod neighborhood, on July 21. 

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd announced on July 21 that investigators identified a suspect or suspects connected with the case. 

The sheriff is expected to hold a press conference at 11 a.m. on Wednesday to announce the arrest of a suspect. 

Polk County sheriff investigation

What we don't know:

Authorities have not released the identity of the woman who died. 

Officials have not specified how she died or publicly named the suspect. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, who provided details through official statements and Sheriff Grady Judd.

Polk CountyCrime and Public SafetyGrady Judd