Two arrested in armed robbery after meeting man at Seminole Hard Rock Casino

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The Brief Two Tampa casino robbery suspects were arrested after allegedly targeting a man at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino and robbing him at gunpoint. Police say the victim gave an 18-year-old woman a ride to a local apartment complex before an armed man ambushed him near a stairwell. Surveillance video from the casino helped investigators identify both suspects, who now face multiple felony charges including armed robbery.



Two suspects are accused of robbing a man they met at the Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Tampa.

Tampa casino robbery investigation

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department said Benjamin Lopez, 37, and Anayaliz Dorsey-Criado, 18, met the victim at the casino on Saturday, August 1.

The victim, who police said is a man in his 30s, gave Dorsey-Criado a ride to an apartment complex in the 2800 block of Valentine Court. When they got to the complex, the 18-year-old suspect asked to use the man's phone as they got out of the car.

However, Lopez was waiting for him near the stairwell with a gun pointed at him, and demanded money, TPD said. Lopez and Dorsey-Criado took off with the man's money and phone.

Tampa police victim identification

What we don't know:

Investigators have not released the identity of the victim involved in the armed robbery. Officials have also not said how much money was stolen during the incident.

Casino surveillance evidence

What they're saying:

Detectives said they found video that showed both suspects with the victim at the casino.

"It’s terrible the victim was taken advantage of in this way," said Acting Tampa Police Chief Brett Owen. "Detectives were relentless in their efforts to identify the suspects involved and hold them accountable."

Suspects charges

What's next:

Officials said Lopez was arrested on multiple charges, including robbery with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and grand theft. Dorsey-Criado was arrested for robbery with a firearm and grand theft, police said.