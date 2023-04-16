Clearwater and Largo Police Departments host charity softball game to help one of their own

The Clearwater and Largo Police Departments faced off for the 20th annual charity softball game at BayCare Park on Saturday.

This year's goal was to raise $30,000 for Clearwater Detective Sgt. Dan Loder, who has been battling stage four esophageal cancer for over a year.

"Unfortunately, he couldn't be here today due to that illness, he's been battling this for over a year, so we're just here to raise as much money, to show support, and have a bunch of friends and family, have a good day, but more importantly take care of him and his family," said Clearwater Police Lt. John Connor.

READ: LifeLink Foundation honors organ donors

There was a silent auction when the Clearwater Threshers game started. Organizers say that’s where most of the money is raised. It’s a huge help for Loder’s family during this tough time that can be a huge financial burden.

"It’s so appreciated. He’s a wonderful guy. Hate it’s happening to them, my family, but this is amazing, his team is amazing," said Betty LaBarge, Sgt. Loder’s mother-in-law.