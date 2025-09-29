Clearwater council rejects proposal to rename street after Charlie Kirk

The Brief Clearwater City Council voted down a proposal to rename Court Street after conservative commentator Charlie Kirk. The motion, introduced by Council Member Ryan Cotton, received no support from other members and died without discussion. Kirk, a podcaster and the founder of Turning Point USA, was assassinated nearly three weeks ago in Utah.



At Monday’s Clearwater City Council meeting, Council Member Ryan Cotton proposed renaming Court Street, a two-mile main artery running through downtown, to "Charlie Kirk Way."

What they're saying:

Cotton argued the idea was not political, but a way to honor Kirk’s advocacy for free speech.

"Charlie Kirk was assassinated for freedom of speech … it’s all about that freedom of speech, open dialogue and being able to say what you believe without feeling unsafe," Cotton said.

The other side:

However, when Cotton made the motion, no other council member seconded it. The proposal ended immediately, prompting cheers from some in attendance.

The proposal drew sharp opposition from some residents, including Amy Meinstein of Clearwater, who stood outside the council chambers with a sign reading "Even Germany doesn’t honor Nazis." She said Kirk’s rhetoric should not be celebrated.

Dr. Jennifer Griffin objected to Kirk’s past remarks about Black women, calling them demeaning and harmful. Others, like Maureen Roach of Clearwater, however, supported the renaming effort, saying Christian values should be promoted in the city.

The backstory:

Kirk was the founder of Turning Point USA, a conservative youth organization with chapters at high schools and universities nationwide. He was shot and killed at a Utah university event nearly three weeks ago, sparking debates across the country about his legacy.

What's next:

Since the proposal received no support, Court Street will keep its current name. Council members gave no indication the issue would return for future discussion.